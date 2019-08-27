Priyanka excited about her new innings in Tamil

Priyanka, who made a sparkling debut with Vasanthabalan’s Veyil, is all set for a new innings in Tamil cinema. The dubbed version of her Malayalam film Jalam is ready for release in Tamil as Kanal Neer, while she has also completed shooting for Utraan, directed by Raja Gajni.

“Utraan is scheduled for release later in the year,” says Priyanka. “I am playing a college lecturer in the film. I have high hopes about it. I have also had discussions about a few Tamil projects recently, though I haven’t finalised anything so far.”

She is also excited about Kanal Neer. “The role will always remain very close to my heart,” she says. “It is definitely one of the best in my career.”

She had indeed done a fine job in the role of a young woman who is forced to live under a bridge. It was directed by M. Padmakumar, whose last film Joseph had fetched its hero Joju Joseph a special mention at the National Awards.

“While I have been able to do several memorable characters in Malayalam in films like Vilapangalkkapuram, which won me the Kerala State Award for the best actress, Leela and BhoomiMalayalam, I could not do as many Tamil movies I should have,” says Priyanka. “And some of my Tamil films didn’t come out as well as I was expecting them to.”

She says she will be a lot more careful while choosing her Tami films. “I know Tamil audiences loved me in Veyil, and they still talk to me about it” she says. “So I hope to do a lot more roles like that.”