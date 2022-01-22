Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy

22 January 2022 02:16 IST

The couple, who got married in 2018, made the announcement on social media, requesting for privacy

Actor-singer Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

The couple, who got married in 2018, made the announcement on Sunday, on social media.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” wrote Priyanka, tagging her husband on the post as well.

The actor-model has earlier spoken about her desire to become a mother. In a recent interview to Vanity Fair magazine, she said, “They (kids) are a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Priyanka was last seen in sci-fi thriller The Matrix Resurrections. Next up, she has romantic drama Text For You, as well as television show Citadel in the pipeline.