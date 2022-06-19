Described as an action-packed spy series, Citadel is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrapped the filming for her upcoming Amazon Original series Citadel on Sunday. The series is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

The actor, who began working on the series last year in January, announced the news on her Instagram.

“And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel, (sic)“ she wrote alongside a video from the sets of the show.

Citadel is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Priyanka and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller (known for films such as Skyscraper and Papillon).

Described as an action-packed spy series with a "compelling emotional centre", Citadel is executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. The show has been shot in several locations across the US and the UK.