ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to narrate Disneynature's documentary film 'Tiger'

March 16, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The documentary film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-directors

PTI

Priyanka Chopra | Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls;SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator of the upcoming documentary film Tiger for Disney-owned studio Disneynature. Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22.

ALSO READ
India’s documentary wave | ‘To Kill a Tiger’, ‘Against the Tide, ‘Until I Fly’ — non-fiction storytelling is gaining a following

Tiger will take the viewers on a journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. "In the film, the cubs-curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy-have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers," Disney said in a press release.

The documentary film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-directors. It is produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

"It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country; I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger. I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of Earth Day, Tigers On The Rise, a companion film to Tiger, will also start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Narrated by American actor Blair Underwood, the film celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals.

ALSO READ
‘The Bluff’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play a pirate in next Hollywood film

"Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist," the official description read.

Tigers on the Rise is directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / documentary films

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US