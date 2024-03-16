Priyanka Chopra Jonas to narrate Disneynature's documentary film 'Tiger'

March 16, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The documentary film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-directors

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator of the upcoming documentary film Tiger for Disney-owned studio Disneynature. Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22. ALSO READ India’s documentary wave | ‘To Kill a Tiger’, ‘Against the Tide, ‘Until I Fly’ — non-fiction storytelling is gaining a following

Tiger will take the viewers on a journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. "In the film, the cubs-curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy-have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers," Disney said in a press release.

The documentary film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-directors. It is produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

"It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country; I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger. I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

On the occasion of Earth Day, Tigers On The Rise, a companion film to Tiger, will also start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Narrated by American actor Blair Underwood, the film celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals.