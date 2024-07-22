ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sports mohawk in leaked pirate look from ‘The Bluff’

Updated - July 22, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 02:09 pm IST

The Bluff, a period swashbuckler set in the 19th century Caribbean, features Priyanka as a former female pirate

The Hindu Bureau

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently shooting for her Hollywood film The Bluff in Australia. The Quantico actor returned to the sets of The Bluff after a quick visit to India to attend the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Recently, leaked pictures of Priyanka shooting for The Bluff, a period swashbuckler, surfaced on social media. In them, the 42-year-old star is seen sporting a mohawk as she films an action sequence.

Priyanka recently called in a working birthday on the sets of The Bluff.

“It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set,” she shared on Instagram.

The Bluff, which hails from Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, features Priyanka as a former female pirate. Set in 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The film is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Joe Ballarini.

