Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ romance drama ‘Love Again’ to release in May 2023

Priyanka features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance, who begins sending messages to his old phone number

PTI
November 03, 2022 16:43 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Photo Credit: BRITTAINY NEWMAN

Sony Pictures India on Thursday said "Love Again", starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, will now hit the screens on May 12, 2023.

The release of the American romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, has been delayed several times. It was last scheduled to be released on February 10.

Sony Pictures India shared the new release date of the movie on its official Twitter handle.

"It's a date. @PriyankaChopra, @SamHeughan and @CelineDion star in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12 and featuring new music from Celine Dion," the studio said in a tweet.

Based on the 2016 German film "SMS fur Dich" by Karoline Herfurth, "It's All Coming Back to Me" was previously titled "Text for You" and "It's All Coming Back to Me".

Priyanka features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

Singing icon Celine Dion will star as herself in the movie and play a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love.

Produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures, "Love Again" also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

