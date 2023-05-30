Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls quitting a Hindi film due to “jarring” experience with the director

May 30, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who spread her wings globally after a successful stint in Bollywood, has recalled an upsetting incident that happened on the sets of a Hindi film during the early stages of her career.

Talking to Zoe Report, Priyanka spoke about having a fallout with the director of the film. “This may have been 2002 or 2003. I was playing an undercover agent. I am seducing the guy – obviously that’s what girls do when they are undercover. But I am seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]… I wanted to layer up [but] the filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?’”, she said.

She added that she was insulted by the fact the director didn’t care to tell her but instead told it to a crew member. “It was such a dehumanising moment. It was a feeling of ‘I am nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I can contribute is not important,’” said Priyanka, who went to quit the project two days after joining it and returned her remuneration to the film’s producer.

On the work front, Priyanka was seen in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden. The series has been renewed for season 2. Apart from that, she starred in Love Again, a remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich. In the romantic drama, she was paired opposite Sam Heughan.

