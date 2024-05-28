ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reaches Australia to shoot for ‘The Bluff’

Published - May 28, 2024 03:27 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in the Hollywood film ‘The Bluff’ as a former female pirate, set in the 19th century

PTI

Priyanka Chopra Jonas. | Photo Credit: PTI-

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to begin filming for her upcoming Hollywood project The Bluff in Australia. The Bluff, which hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, will see Priyanka play the role of a former female pirate.

According to an Instagram reel shared by the 41-year-old actor on Monday, she was accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Jonas (two) on the journey. “Touchdown...The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever,” Priyanka, who is based out of Los Angeles, captioned the post.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate, essayed by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The movie will be directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini. Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo -- executive producers of her Prime Video show Citadel. The Bluff" will stream on Prime Video.

