Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets hurt on sets of new film ‘The Bluff’

Published - June 19, 2024 03:06 pm IST

The actor, who recently started shooting for the film in Australia, on Wednesday posted a selfie, which showed a deep scratch on her neck

PTI

Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Photo Credit: Andrew Whelan

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sustained a minor injury while she was filming for her upcoming Hollywood project The Bluff.

The 41-year-old actor, who recently started shooting for the film in Australia, on Wednesday posted a selfie, which showed a deep scratch on her neck, on her Instagram Stories.

"Oh the professional hazards on my jobs #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts," Priyanka captioned the photo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie of her injury on Instagram Stories

The Bluff, which hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, will feature Priyanka as a former female pirate.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The movie will be directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

Chopra Jonas also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo, executive producers of her Prime Video show Citadel.

The Bluff will stream on Prime Video.

