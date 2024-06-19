GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets hurt on sets of new film ‘The Bluff’

The actor, who recently started shooting for the film in Australia, on Wednesday posted a selfie, which showed a deep scratch on her neck

Published - June 19, 2024 03:06 pm IST

PTI
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Photo Credit: Andrew Whelan

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sustained a minor injury while she was filming for her upcoming Hollywood project The Bluff.

The 41-year-old actor, who recently started shooting for the film in Australia, on Wednesday posted a selfie, which showed a deep scratch on her neck, on her Instagram Stories.

‘All Eyes on Rafah’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu show support to Palestine after attack

"Oh the professional hazards on my jobs #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts," Priyanka captioned the photo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie of her injury on Instagram Stories

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie of her injury on Instagram Stories

The Bluff, which hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, will feature Priyanka as a former female pirate.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The movie will be directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finishes shooting of ‘Heads of State’

Chopra Jonas also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo, executive producers of her Prime Video show Citadel.

The Bluff will stream on Prime Video.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.