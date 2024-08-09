ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gears up for second season of ‘Citadel’

Published - August 09, 2024 12:41 pm IST

The action series ‘Citadel’ released last year with Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles alongside Stanley Tucci and Ashleigh Cummings

PTI

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, left, and Richard Madden pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of ‘Citadel’ | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to begin shooting for the second season of her series "Citadel" soon.

The actor, 42, shared a story on Instagram which features the actor sitting at the backseat of the car flaunting her new lenses.

In the video, the actor can be heard saying, "New eye colour for Citadel, what do you think?" She captioned it, "@Citadelonprime prep! Here we go…!"

‘Citadel’ series review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden’s spy game is too template for its own good

The action series "Citadel" released last year with Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles alongside Stanley Tucci and Ashleigh Cummings.

The series was renewed last year with Joe Russo set to direct all the episodes.

The Indian version of "Citadel" features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles and it is titled "Citadel: Honey Bunny".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I’m not a sensationaliser, I fight my battles quietly

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series on November 7 on Prime Video.

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for her Hollywood film "The Bluff" also hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It is directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

