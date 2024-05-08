ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finishes shooting of ‘Heads of State’

Published - May 08, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the upcoming Hollywood film also features Idris Elba and John Cena

PTI

Stills from an Instagram reel posted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has completed filming for "Heads of State", a Hollywood movie also starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor shared the update on the film, which hails from Amazon Studios, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ production ‘Women of My Billion’ to debut on Prime Video in May

"And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That rare combination doesn't happen always.. (sic)" Priyanka captioned a video montage of her time on and off set of "Heads of State".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The actor said working on the film was a "breeze" because the cast and crew came prepared with their A-game every day.

"It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude (sic)" she added in the post.

‘The Bluff’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play a pirate in next Hollywood film

Ilya Naishuller of "Nobody" fame is directing "Heads of State" from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

The film is touted as "'Air Force One' meets 'Midnight Run'". It will be produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under Safran Company. Cena also serves as executive producer on the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US