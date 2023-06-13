ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ‘Citadel’ needs time to grow in the US, says Amazon head

June 13, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The show, made with a reported budget of USD 185 million, received mixed reviews and is yet to make it to the Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings in the US. It is, however, Prime Video's second most watched new original series outside the US

PTI

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of ‘Citadel’ | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer spy drama "Citadel" "needs time to grow" in America, says Amazon Studios’ head of drama series Odetta Watkins on the show's performance in the US.

Watkins, who was one of the speakers at the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, said the show's strong performance in international markets is a victory from "a creative perspective".

"I think there are so many chapters to this. I think you’ll start to see the audience start to respond differently as it goes on. In the U.S., we are very jaded and watch everything with a discerning eye, like, ‘Hmm, that (season) wasn’t as good as the last one.’ I just think (‘Citadel’) needs time to grow," Watkins told entertainment website Variety.

Watkins said “every show is not going to hit in every place on the same level, but as the franchise grows, I feel like the numbers will grow all over, including domestically.” The series is getting spinoffs in India and Italy, starring actors Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

"Farzi” creators Raj & DK are on board as directors and showrunners for the Indian installment.

The main series has already been renewed for a second season with executive producers Joe Russo announcing that he will direct all the episodes of the new season.

The first season was directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. David Weil will return as the showrunner.

