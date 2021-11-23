First look: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cyberpunk character in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an official character poster for her role in upcoming Keanu Reeves-starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ but no further details have been revealed

After more than a year following her announcement that she would be joining The Matrix franchise, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed a first-look at her cyberpunk-esque that will feature in The Matrix Resurrections.

The upcoming fourth instalment in the popular sci-fi film franchise, The Matrix Resurrections — slated to release theatrically on December 22, 2021 — is spearheaded by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski, directed the The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Actor Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo, a computer programmer and cybercriminals who was tasked to rescue humanity from the Matrix, a virus-riddled metaverse. The plot details for The Matrix Resurrections, though, are still unknown.

Though Chopra Jonas’ character was not featured in the first poster of the film, she does make an appearance in the trailer.

On November 22, she posted to her official social media accounts: “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.” The character is dressed in a multicolour woven jacket, loose pants and knee-high combat boots while her hair is tied in four braided space buns. However, details of her character are still under wraps.

The Matrix Resurrections sees the return of Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, a Zion operative and a former computer hacker who ws famous in underground circles for hacking the IRS database. Other familiar faces include Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe, a member of the Resistance and captain of the Logos and the Logos II, and Lambert Wilson’s Merovingian AKA The Frenchman, the leader of a powerfully-organised crime syndicate who dubs himself a “trafficker of information.”

New cast members include Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, and Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst.

Chopra Jonas’ other upcoming projects include action-spy miniseries Citadel alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci the Farhan Akhtar-directed Hindi film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and adventure-comedy Cowboy Ninja Viking alongside Chris Pratt.