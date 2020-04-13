Priyanka Chopra helping students in LA adapt to virtual classrooms, amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she is helping to students in Los Angeles in adapting to virtual classrooms amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself talking about helping students with the new concept.

She says in the video: “Hi everyone! In this crazy time right now, it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment, success in education have been two causes that have been so close to my heart, always.

“I am working with my partners at JBL to provide headphones for children in Los Angeles who are currently adapting to the new virtual classrooms. We are all going to get through this together.”

She captioned the clip: “Education and empowering youth is so important to me, so @JBLaudio and I teamed up to help Los Angeles kids adjust to their new classroom environment.”

The clip currently has 1.4 million views on Instagram.

Priyanka last week pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in the health crisis.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have also donated to organisations like the PM—CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj.