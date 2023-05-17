May 17, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra made a stylish presence at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event. In the company of Hollywood stars such as Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra was all smiles as she posed for photographs at Palazzo Duccale in Venice.

The three are brand ambassadors of Bulgari, the Italian luxury fashion house. Priyanka looked stunning in the maroon figure-hugging outfit- an off-shouldered crop top and a skirt clinched at the waist featuring a fishtail. Adding to her incredible look was the bejewelled decoration on the skirt. The actress completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond choker.

While Zendeya dazzled in an off-shoulder satin black dress, Anne was in a gold and silver gown paired with an attractive neckpiece. On the work front, Priyanka recently featured in a romantic drama Love Again with Sam Heughan and the much-talked-about series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.