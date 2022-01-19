Priyamani in ‘Bhamakalapam’

Actor Priyamani’s Telugu film ‘Bhamakalapam’ to premiere soon on Aha

The promo of the new Telugu digital film Bhamakalapam shows Priyamani as homemaker Anupama, experimenting with dishes and gaining popularity on her YouTube channel.

She cooks a new dish for her viewers each week. In one instance, she says a dish is special since she does not know how she will make it later. The visuals show Priyamani fiercely chopping something. The thriller drama starring Priyamani and John Vijay, directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, will premiere soon on Aha.

This marks the Telugu digital debut for Priyamani, who made an impression last year with the web series Family Man 2. Bhamakalapam has director Bharat Kamma, of Dear Comrade fame, as the showrunner.

Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music and the cinematography is by Deepak Kumar.