Priyamani plays a contract killer in ‘Quotation Gang’

08 September 2020 13:14 IST

The script is inspired by a gang of smugglers from Kerala, and will be directed by ‘Boxer’ filmmaker Vivek

Actor Priyamani, who was last seen in Kannada film Nanna Prakara, will next star in the multi-lingual movie Quotation Gang.

Boxer director Vivek will helm the project, that shall be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will be produced by Gayatri Suresh under the banner Filminati Entertainment.

Master filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj released the title look poster on Twitter: "Here is the title look of “Quotation Gang” starring @priyamani6 Written and Directed By @vivekkumarknan (sic)."

The story of Quotation Gang is inspired by a gang of smugglers from Kerala, and Priyamani plays the role of a contract killer. The movie also features other actors like Vishno Warrier, Akshaya and Dhanya. Shooting of the project is expected to begin by the end of 2020.