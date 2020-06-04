Priyamani is Comrade Bharathakka in ‘Virata Parvam’

The makers of the Telugu film Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula, shared a still from the film featuring actor Priyamani to mark her birthday on June 4. In the film headlined by Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, she plays a key role as Comrade Bharathakka.

Priyamani had earlier stated that she is selective about the films she’s doing now and chose Virata Parvam since it gave her adequate scope to perform and that she loved her character. Virata Parvam is set in the interiors of Telangana, discusses Naxal issues, and most of the filming has been completed.

Director Venu had earlier directed Needi Naadi Oke Katha, which garnered good reviews.

Virata Parvam is produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri and also stars Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Rahul Ramakrishna, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand. The film will have music by Suresh Bobbili and cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez (of Mahanati fame) and Divakar Mani.