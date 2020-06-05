Venkatesh, Priyamani team up for ‘Asuran’ remake ‘Narappa’

HYDERABAD

05 June 2020 11:29 IST

In ‘Narappa’, the Telugu remake of ‘Asuran’, Priyamani to portray the character Sundaramma

The much-appreciated Tamil film Asuran directed by Vetrimaran which starred Dhanush in a dual role is being remade in Telugu by director Srikanth Addala. Venkatesh reprises the two roles played by Dhanush while Priyamani will step into the role played by Manju Warrier in the original.

The Narappa team unveiled the first look of Priyamani’s character Sundaramma to mark the actor’s birthday on Thursday.

Narappa is being jointly produced by Suresh Babu and Kalaipuli S Thanu. The gritty story will be a new one for Srikanth Addala who has so far directed feel-food family dramas. This film brings together Venkatesh and Priyamani for the first time.

Priyamani, meanwhile, is also playing an important part of Comrade Bharatakka in director Venu Udugula’s Telugu film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi.

Narappa has cinematography by Shyam K Naidu and music by Mani Sharma.