Priyadarshi is an air rifle shooter in the web series ‘Loser’

Zee5’s new Telugu web series Loser, written and directed by Abhilash Reddy, is an anthology of three stories that run parallel — in which Priyadarshi Pulikonda is an air rifle shooter from the early 2000s, Shashank is a cricketer from the 1980s, and Annie and Kalpika Ganesh are badminton players from the 1990s. Produced by Annapurna Studios and Spectrum Media Network, the series will begin streaming on Zee5 from May 15.

Working in this series has been both challenging and a transformative experience, says Priyadarshi: “The game (air rifle) has made me more focussed and has changed me as a person. It’s also been a chance to learn and unlearn a few things as a performer. This wasn’t in my comfort zone of comedy and I am reminded of what actor Brahmanandam once said about comedians having the ability to do a lot more but rarely getting opportunities to do so.”

The three stories will highlight the indomitable spirit of sports people, their zeal to rise amid competition and politics, and touch upon the scenario in sports through the decades.

Last year, Priyadarshi stood out in the title role of Mallesham, a biopic on Padma Shri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham, playing the common man inventor with measured ease and maturity. Though he has time and again managed to star in non-comic parts as well, this film allowed him to explore the nuances of a full-fledged character arc. Loser was equally satisfying, he says.

Training day

For a month, Priyadarshi trained in air rifle shooting at the Gagan Narang shooting academy, Gun for Glory, in Hyderabad. “I thought it would be a cakewalk, having grown up shooting targets at Numaish (the famed annual All India Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad) stalls,” laughs the actor.

On day one, he was not given any rifle. The training began with breathing exercises, positioning, focusing, aiming, and getting his body language right. Pulling the trigger came later. “It’s a combination of science and craft and even the vibrations that emerge from the body can cause a 1 to 2mm shift in your target,” he says.

Abhilash Reddy had narrated the story of Loser to Priyadarshi in July-August 2019 and the actor was game. “The three stories are interwoven with a good screenplay,” says the actor, also commending the art department for setting up the different time periods.

For someone who shot to fame playing the comic guy Kaushik in Pelli Choopulu, Mallesham was a game changer. The niche film went on to find appreciation long after its theatrical release, when it began streaming on Netflix. The audience and members of the film fraternity, says the actor, have been generous in appreciating the film and his work.

There are a bunch of interesting Telugu projects in the pipeline. Priyadarshi mentions Jathi Ratnalu produced by Nag Ashwin and directed by K V Anudeep, co-starring Naveen Polishetty and Rahul Ramakrishna, as one of his best comedies after 2019’s Brochevarevarura: “It’s a simple story with an amazing screenplay and terrific humour.”

A new film co-starring Sharwanand and Vennela Kishore is on the cards, produced by S R Prabhu and directed by newcomer Sai Karthik, apart from the courtroom drama Naandi starring Allari Naresh and directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, and debut director Darshan’s Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu starring Sushanth, and of course the pan-Indian Telugu-Hindi bilingual starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, directed by K K Radhakrishna Kumar.

The team was shooting in Georgia prior to COVID-19 lockdown and air traffic restrictions in India. Talking about the filming experience, “The comic timing changes with language, and in that sense this film was challenging to perform in Hindi and Telugu,” says Priyadarshi, signing off.