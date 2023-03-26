Priyadarshan-Shane Nigam’s ‘Corona Papers’ trailer out; promises an interesting procedural drama

March 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The trailer of director Priyadarshan’s Corona Papers, starring Shane Nigam in the lead, has been released. The film is the official Malayalam remake of the hit Tamil film, 8 Thottakkal, directed by Sri Ganesh.

The trailer introduces us to all the major characters including Shane who is donning the role of a cop for the first time. Apart from Shine Tom Chacko and Sidhique, Corona Papers also features Jean Lal, son of actor Lal, in an important role. Tamil actor Gayathrie Shankar, who debuted in Malayalam last year with Nna Thaan Case Kodu, plays the female lead in the film which also stars Sandhya Shetty, Maniyanpilla Raju, Vijilesh, PP and Srikant Murali.

Produced by Four Frames Sound Company, Corona Papers will have cinematography by Divakar Mani and music by KP.