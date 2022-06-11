Prithviraj Sukumaran's fourth directorial venture is social thriller ‘Tyson’

PTI June 11, 2022 15:55 IST

Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie is written by Murali Gopy, who is collaborating with Prithviraj for the third time

Poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Tyson’

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that his next directorial project will be social thriller "Tyson". Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie is written by Murali Gopy, who is collaborating with Prithviraj for the third time after "Lucifer" and the upcoming sequel “Empuraan”. Prithviraj, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with “Lucifer” and followed it up with “Bro Daddy” and upcoming “L2: Empuraan”, shared the details of "Tyson" on Twitter. "#TYSON Presenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. With co-creator Murali Gopy. This time with #HombaleFilms! Thank you #VijayKiragandur for the trust. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @PrithviOfficial #muraligopy,” the 39-year-old actor-filmmaker wrote. The film is backed by Hombale productions, who produced the “KGF” franchise. According to the makers, the film is slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2023 and will have a pan-India release in 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.



