Prithviraj Sukumaran to play antagonist in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

December 07, 2022 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The movie, which will marks the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

PTI

Prithviraj Sukumaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play the antagonist in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", the makers announced Wednesday.

The movie, which will marks the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", which was directed by David Dhawan.

The upcoming feature is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Bharat" and web-series "Tandav".

Zafar said he is looking forward to work with Sukumaran on "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".

"It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer," the director said in a statement.

Sukumaran, who will essay the role of Kabir in "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", said he is excited to board the action film.

"Thrilled to be part of this amazing squad @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @vashubhagnani @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @iHimanshuMehra @poojafilms @AAZFILMZ #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Dream combo!!" tweeted Sukumaran, whose last Hindi film was 2017's "Naam Shabana".

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

"It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film," added producer Jackky Bhagnani.

