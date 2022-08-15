Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Theerppu’ trailer out, film to release on August 25

The Hindu Bureau August 15, 2022 16:06 IST

Written by Murali Gopi and directed by Rathish Ambat, the film is slated to hit screens on August 25

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Friday Film House/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Theerppu was released by the makers on Sundary. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup, Vijay Babu, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy in pivotal roles. Without revealing much about the plot, the trailer hints at an intense suspense thriller that tells a story of revenge and injustice that forces the characters to look back at their pasts. Theerppu has a screenplay written by Murali Gopi. Notably, the writer and Rathish had earlier collaborated for the 2018 film Kammara Sambhavam. The film has cinematography by Sunil KS and editing by Deepu Joseph. The film’s songs will be composed by Murali himself while the background score will be composed by Gopi Sundar. Apart from starring in the film, Vijay Babu also produces the film under the Friday Film House banner along with Murali and Rathish. Theerppu will hit screens on August 25.



