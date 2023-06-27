ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update after surgery

June 27, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who sustained a ligament tear on his knee while shooting a stunt sequence for the film ‘Vilayath Buddha’, says he is “recouping now”

PTI

Prithviraj Sukumaran | Photo Credit: H Vibhu

Days after he sustained a ligament tear on his knee while shooting a stunt sequence for Malayalam movie Vilayath Buddha, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said experts have advised him to rest and he is on the road to recovery.

Prithviraj, who will receive physiotherapy for a couple of months, got injured on the film's set at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday afternoon. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he underwent keyhole surgery on Monday.

The actor posted a health update on his official Instagram account on Tuesday. "I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for Vilayath Buddha. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed keyhole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months," Prithviraj, 40, said in a statement.

The actor, known for films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Pokkiri Raja, Kuruthi, and Lucifer, said he will try his best to use the recovery period constructively. "... and I promise to fight through the pain and recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love," he added.

The shooting of Vilayath Buddha, directed by Jayan Nambiyar and produced by Sandip Senan, has been temporarily halted. The film is based on a book by G R Indugopan.

