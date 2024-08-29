ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nissam Basheer film titled ‘Nobody’

Updated - August 29, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film ‘Nobody’ is co-produced by Supriya Menon, with Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi also serving as producers

The Hindu Bureau

Prithviraj Sukumaran | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film with Nissam Basheer has been titled Nobody. Basheer had previously made Rorschach, starring Mammootty,in 2022.

Nobody will be c0-produced by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon under the banner Prithviraj Productions. Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi of E4 Entertainment will also serve as producers.

In Malayalam, Prithviraj was last seen in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The actor won the Kerala State Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the survival drama based on a true story.

Nobody is written by Sameer Abdul, who also wrote Rorschach. Prithviraj is currently shooting L2:Empuraan, his big-budget directorial starring Mohanlal. The film is a sequel to Lucifer, Prithviraj’s directorial debut. In Hindi, Prithviraj played the the antagonist in Bhade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

