Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film with Nissam Basheer has been titled Nobody. Basheer had previously made Rorschach, starring Mammootty,in 2022.

Nobody will be c0-produced by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon under the banner Prithviraj Productions. Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi of E4 Entertainment will also serve as producers.

In Malayalam, Prithviraj was last seen in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The actor won the Kerala State Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the survival drama based on a true story.

ALSO READ:Prithviraj Sukumaran interview on ‘Aadujeevitham’: A breakdown of the survival drama’s making and how it nearly broke the actor

Nobody is written by Sameer Abdul, who also wrote Rorschach. Prithviraj is currently shooting L2:Empuraan, his big-budget directorial starring Mohanlal. The film is a sequel to Lucifer, Prithviraj’s directorial debut. In Hindi, Prithviraj played the the antagonist in Bhade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.