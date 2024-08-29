GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nissam Basheer film titled ‘Nobody’

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film ‘Nobody’ is co-produced by Supriya Menon, with Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi also serving as producers

Updated - August 29, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film with Nissam Basheer has been titled Nobody. Basheer had previously made Rorschach, starring Mammootty,in 2022.

Prithviraj: AMMA erred in addressing allegations of sexual harassment

Nobody will be c0-produced by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon under the banner Prithviraj Productions. Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi of E4 Entertainment will also serve as producers.

In Malayalam, Prithviraj was last seen in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The actor won the Kerala State Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the survival drama based on a true story.

ALSO READ:Prithviraj Sukumaran interview on ‘Aadujeevitham’: A breakdown of the survival drama’s making and how it nearly broke the actor

Nobody is written by Sameer Abdul, who also wrote Rorschach. Prithviraj is currently shooting L2:Empuraan, his big-budget directorial starring Mohanlal. The film is a sequel to Lucifer, Prithviraj’s directorial debut. In Hindi, Prithviraj played the the antagonist in Bhade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.