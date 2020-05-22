Prithviraj Sukumaran and ‘Aadujeevitham’ team return to India from Jordan

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Blessy and their 58-member team of the film Aadujeevitham have finally returned to India after being stranded in Jordan for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A special Air India flight brought the film team to Delhi on Thursday evening, from which they will take another transit to Kerala. The entire team will be under quarantine as a safety measure.

On April 1, Prithviraj took to social media to explain that the Aadujeevitham team had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the second week of April, with their accommodation, food and supplies taken care of for the immediate future, as well as a doctor on their team for immediate check-ups. He added that soon after, the prevailing restrictions in Jordan had to be further strengthened as a precautionary measure and as a result, their shoot permission was revoked on March 27.

With a message via brother Indrajith, the actor-director shed light on the issues they are facing, which prompted his film’s director Blessy to request the Film Chamber as well as the Kerala CM to help bring them back to India.