‘Priscilla’ trailer: Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny feature in Sofia Coppola’s Elvis Presley film

June 22, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

After hits like Marie Antoinette and The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola is taking the audience back in time yet again to narrate the story of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley through the eyes of the latter.

Featuring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, the film is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, Pricilla is written and directed by Sofia and is set to release in theatres this October.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey also star in prominent roles in the film.

