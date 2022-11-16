'Princess Diaries 3' under development at Disney

November 16, 2022 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

The new project is the continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led film series rather than a reboot.

PTI

Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in a still from ‘Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’ | Photo Credit: Disney

A third chapter in the popular coming-of-age comedy franchise The Princess Diaries is in the works at Walt Disney Pictures.

Aadrita Mukerji, known for her work on TV shows such as Supergirl and Reacher, is writing a script for a new installment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the new project is the continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led film series rather than a reboot.

Hathaway's casting is yet to be confirmed. In the past, the Oscar winner publicly stated she would return to the world of Genovia should the potential threequel move forward beyond the script stage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first part of The Princess Diaries, which was released in 2001, starred Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an American teenager who one day learns she is heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. It also starred veteran star Julie Andrews as Clarisse Renaldi, Mia's grandmother and Queen regent of Genovia.

Loosely based on Meg Cabot's novel, the film became a box office hit, earning USD 165.3 million globally. Hathaway and Andrews reprised their roles for 2004's Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which raised USD 134.7 million globally. Late filmmaker Garry Marshall directed both installments.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  4. Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Debra Martin Chase, the producer behind the first two films, is also backing the upcoming part. Melissa Stack, known for the Cameron Diaz-starrer comedy The Other Woman, is attached as executive producer on the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US