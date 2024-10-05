GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Princess Diaries 3’ in works, Anne Hathaway confirms return

The popular franchise starred Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the teen-turned-queen of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, and Julie Andrews as her regal grandmother

Updated - October 05, 2024 11:39 am IST

ANI
Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in a still from ‘Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’

Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in a still from ‘Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’ | Photo Credit: Disney

Disney's The Princess Diaries is returning with the third instalment.

Adele Lim (Joy Ride, Crazy Rich Asians, Raya and the Last Dragon) has come on board to direct the project, as per Variety. In a statement, Lim said, "As a diehard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries,' I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

The film is produced by Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the down-to-earth teen-turned-queen of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, and Julie Andrews as her regal grandmother. Hathaway will also produce under her Somewhere Pictures banner.

Naia Cucukov (Lim's producing partner at 100 Tigers) will executive produce the film alongside Melissa Stack.

Sharing the update, Anne took to Instagram and posted Variety's announcement with a video reciting the iconic Princess Diaries quote, "Shut up!"

Princess Diaries 3 has been in development since 2022 and, last year, Hathaway shared an update about the long-awaited movie's progress in an interview with V Magazine. "We're in a good place," Hathaway teased. "There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place."

Plot details have not been disclosed yet. Flora Greeson is penning the script for the film, which is being produced by Debra Martin Chase, the original producer of the franchise.

Published - October 05, 2024 11:38 am IST

English cinema

