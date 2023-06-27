June 27, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Prime Video’s upcoming Tamil Original series Sweet Kaaram Coffee will premiere on the streaming platform on July 6, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Created by Reshma Ghatala and with episodes directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, the eight-episode series is headlined by Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. The series encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

In a statement, creator Reshma said, “Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama that’s perfect for the entire family. It befittingly exemplifies the real-life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining. Journeying with women from three different generations, Sweet Kaaram Coffee showcases them breaking free of outdated expectations and evoking a more self-serving outlook, placing their happiness on the same pedestal as that of others.”

“At Prime Video, we realize and appreciate the value of every story, especially ones that have not been explored before. We are committed to being the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all our customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies. Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further,” said, Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India.

“It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms,” she added

Produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd, Sweet Kaaram Coffee will also be available with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

