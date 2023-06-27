ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video’s Tamil series ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ to premiere on July 6

June 27, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Created by Reshma Ghatala and with episodes directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, the eight-episode series is headlined by Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video’s upcoming Tamil Original series Sweet Kaaram Coffee will premiere on the streaming platform on July 6, the makers announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Prime Video’s Country Director Sushant Sreeram on taking rooted stories to the global audience

Created by Reshma Ghatala and with episodes directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, the eight-episode series is headlined by Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. The series encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

In a statement, creator Reshma said, “Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama that’s perfect for the entire family. It befittingly exemplifies the real-life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining. Journeying with women from three different generations, Sweet Kaaram Coffee showcases them breaking free of outdated expectations and evoking a more self-serving outlook, placing their happiness on the same pedestal as that of others.”

“At Prime Video, we realize and appreciate the value of every story, especially ones that have not been explored before. We are committed to being the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all our customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies. Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further,” said, Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is out of tricks in bittersweet romance

“It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms,” she added

Produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd, Sweet Kaaram Coffee will also be available with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US