Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ season 2 begins production

Lead star Alan Ritchson announced the news through a video on his Instagram profile

The Hindu Bureau
September 25, 2022 13:22 IST

Alan Ritchson from the sets of ‘Reacher’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video/Twitter

The second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Reacher began production on Friday. Lead star Alan Ritchson announced the news through a video on his Instagram profile.

Reacher is based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, revolving around a U.S. Army veteran named Jack Reacher (played by Ritchson) investigating suspicious activities that frequently put him in danger.

The first season of the series, created by Nick Santora, was based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor. The series was well-received by the audience during its premiere earlier this year.

The series stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, and Maria Sten. Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Rory Cochrane were reported as the newcomers who will join other newcomers Shaun Sipos, Domenick Lombardozzi, Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza.

Reacher hails from producers Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios. An official release date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.

