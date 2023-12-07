Prime Video’s ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ gets a new bunch of guest stars

December 07, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Actors Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell and Úrsula Corberó have joined the cast of Mr and Mrs Smith as guest stars. They join the previously announced guest cast members Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura in the Prime Video series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead.

The series official logline reads, “Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr and Mrs John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

Mr and Mrs Smith is co-created by Glover with Francesca Sloane and the duo are also executive producers on the series with Sloane serving as showrunner. The series, which was slated to stream from November 2023, had its premiere date changed amidst the Hollywood strikes. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is scheduled to stream from February 2.