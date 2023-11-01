HamberMenu
Prime Video releases trailer of wartime saga ‘Pippa’

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, and starring Ishaan Khattar and Mrunal Thakur, ‘Pippa’ is an account of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to Bangladesh’s liberation

November 01, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ishaan in ‘Pippa’

Ishaan in ‘Pippa’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

Prime Video has released the trailer of war drama PippaThe film is about the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. The film premieres on November 10.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan Khattar in the lead. He essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta.

Other members of the cast are Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. Veteran A R Rahman is the music composer. 

The action thriller gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as Pippa, akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga attempt to trace the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “Pippa is a fascinating account of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to Bangladesh’s liberation, told through the eyes of Brigadier Balram Mehta. Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu and Soni have essayed their characters flawlessly, and we believe that audiences will be deeply moved by this remarkable story of an entire family on the frontlines of a war.”

