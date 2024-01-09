Prime Video orders series adaptation of graphic novel ‘Criminal’

January 09, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Prime Video announced it has ordered series adaptation of the graphic novel Criminal. It is an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, who both are also the executive producers for the series.

Brubaker, who wrote the graphic novel and the pilot script, will be the co-showrunner with acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper. Brubaker and Phillips are the most acclaimed team in the history of comics, having spent over 20 years creating such hits as Criminal, The Fade Out, Kill or be Killed, Reckless, Pulp, and many others.

“Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. “I know people will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen.”

Separately, Brubaker has written key arcs for Marvel and DC Comics including Batman, Catwoman, The Immortal Iron Fist, and Captain America, including creating the character the Winter Soldier. Harper, who alongside his television work, is the award-winning author of She Rides Shotgun (which won the Edgar Award for Best First Novel and is currently being adapted as a feature film with Taron Egerton attached to star) and Everybody Knows (named as a best Crime Novel of the Year by the New York Times for 2023).