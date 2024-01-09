GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Video orders series adaptation of graphic novel ‘Criminal’

‘Criminal’ is an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips

January 09, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ed Brubaker.

Ed Brubaker. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Video announced it has ordered series adaptation of the graphic novel Criminal. It is an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, who both are also the executive producers for the series.

ALSO READ
Jonathan Majors says he hopes to work in Hollywood again

Brubaker, who wrote the graphic novel and the pilot script, will be the co-showrunner with acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper. Brubaker and Phillips are the most acclaimed team in the history of comics, having spent over 20 years creating such hits as Criminal, The Fade Out, Kill or be Killed, Reckless, Pulp, and many others.

“Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. “I know people will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen.”

ALSO READ:Martin Scorsese’s Jesus film to be 80 minutes long, to go on floors late 2024

Separately, Brubaker has written key arcs for Marvel and DC Comics including Batman, Catwoman, The Immortal Iron Fist, and Captain America, including creating the character the Winter Soldier. Harper, who alongside his television work, is the award-winning author of She Rides Shotgun (which won the Edgar Award for Best First Novel and is currently being adapted as a feature film with Taron Egerton attached to star) and Everybody Knows (named as a best Crime Novel of the Year by the New York Times for 2023).

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.