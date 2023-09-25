ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video announces second season of ‘Mumbai Diaries’

September 25, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others are returning in the cast of Nikkhil Advani’s acclaimed medical drama series

The Hindu Bureau

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma return for ‘Mumbai Diaries’ S2

Mumbai Diaries, an acclaimed medical drama series released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, is returning for its second season, the makers have announced.

ALSO READ
‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ review: A big, intriguing dose of dopamine

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 centred on a team of medics at a government-run hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. The 8-episode first season starred Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 will bring back the original cast which also includes Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

ALSO READ
‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ series review: An uneasy take on Mumbai mafia that blurs the line between the good and the evil

While no plot details were shared, a set of conceptual posters showed the lead characters submerged in water. As per prior reports, the new season of Mumbai Diaries will focus on the 2005 Mumbai floods that devastated the city and killed hundreds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, who also helmed the first season, the 8-part series will stream soon on Prime Video. It is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US