Prime Video announces second season of ‘Mumbai Diaries’

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others are returning in the cast of Nikkhil Advani’s acclaimed medical drama series

September 25, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma return for ‘Mumbai Diaries’ S2

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma return for 'Mumbai Diaries' S2

Mumbai Diaries, an acclaimed medical drama series released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, is returning for its second season, the makers have announced.

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ review: A big, intriguing dose of dopamine

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 centred on a team of medics at a government-run hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. The 8-episode first season starred Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 will bring back the original cast which also includes Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ series review: An uneasy take on Mumbai mafia that blurs the line between the good and the evil

While no plot details were shared, a set of conceptual posters showed the lead characters submerged in water. As per prior reports, the new season of Mumbai Diaries will focus on the 2005 Mumbai floods that devastated the city and killed hundreds.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, who also helmed the first season, the 8-part series will stream soon on Prime Video. It is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment.

