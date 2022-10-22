Prime Video announces new slate of K-dramas: ‘Flower of Evil,’ ‘Stranger’ and more

A still from ‘Flower of Evil’

Tapping into the growing popularity of South Korean content, Prime Video India on Friday announced the expansion of its Korean drama slate by bringing 14 shows this festive season.

The K-drama series are in collaboration with CJ ENM and SLL, and feature diverse genres including romance, mystery, suspense thriller, slice-of-life drama and more.

Some of the popular shows launching on the service include suspense melodrama "Flower of Evil", starring Lee Jun-gi and Moon Chae-won, crime mystery "Stranger", and "The One and Only" featuring Ahn Eun-Jin, Ko Doo-sim, and Park Soo-Young.

Thriller "Beyond Evil", which narrates the story of two fearless men who are willing to go through extreme lengths in their pursuit of a returning serial killer, is also part of the slate along with "Sky Castle", a satirical drama starring Jung-ah Yum, Tae-ran Lee, and Yun Se-ah, and "Artificial City", which deals with greed and power.

In the romance, comedy, and relationship drama category, there are shows such as "My ID is Gangnam Beauty", "Prison Playbook","Search WWW", "Reply 1988", and "Reply 1994", historical drama fiction "The Crowned Clown", fantasy drama "Signal", and "He is Psychometric".

These popular shows started streaming on Prime Video from Friday.