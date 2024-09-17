Prime Video announces Indian adaptation of ‘The Traitors’; Karan Johar to host

Prime Video has announced the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed show of trust and deception, The Traitors. Collaborating with All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format that is produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video India will showcase the unscripted Original reality show.

The Indian adaptation of The Traitors will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with subtitles in English. The series challenges the intellect, wit, and strategic prowess of its players as they compete for the large cash jackpot. A total of 20 players arrive at a royal palace, hoping to win the accumulated cash bounty that is amassed through various physical and psychological missions carried out by them.

Players will be identified as ‘innocents’, but unbeknownst to them, a few from their midst will be the ‘traitors’, carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host. In a game of vicious twists and turns, cold-hearted deception, and constant manipulations, the traitors will need to eliminate the innocents… unless the innocents are able to identify them before it’s too late!

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “In our journey of introducing highly compelling and bingeable unscripted content, The Traitors marks a significant milestone for Prime Video. We are thrilled to have Karan Johar host and commandeer the show. Who better than him to amp up the drama and entertainment.”

Adding another feather to his hat, host Karan Johar said, “The Traitors is one of the most watched reality series, with its popularity growing all over the world as the audience laps up the riveting drama and entertainment. Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvelous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat.”

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV Creative Director Jasper Hoogendoorn in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.

Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has proved its international appeal with over 25 adaptations and numerous returning seasons. Hit international adaptations of the format include the Emmy winning US version for NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock and BBC One’s BAFTA winning version in the UK, which drew in 8 million viewers for the season 2 finale. The US versions will return for a third season and UK version has been commissioned for a fourth season and celebrity version.