GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Video announces Indian adaptation of ‘The Traitors’; Karan Johar to host

The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed show of trust and deception, ‘The Traitors’, will premiere on Prime Video, with Karan Johar donning the role of the host

Updated - September 17, 2024 03:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karan Johar.

Karan Johar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Video has announced the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed show of trust and deception, The Traitors. Collaborating with All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format that is produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video India will showcase the unscripted Original reality show.

Karan Johar: On ‘Koffee with Karan’ and taking on the universe

The Indian adaptation of The Traitors will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with subtitles in English. The series challenges the intellect, wit, and strategic prowess of its players as they compete for the large cash jackpot. A total of 20 players arrive at a royal palace, hoping to win the accumulated cash bounty that is amassed through various physical and psychological missions carried out by them.

Players will be identified as ‘innocents’, but unbeknownst to them, a few from their midst will be the ‘traitors’, carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host. In a game of vicious twists and turns, cold-hearted deception, and constant manipulations, the traitors will need to eliminate the innocents… unless the innocents are able to identify them before it’s too late!

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “In our journey of introducing highly compelling and bingeable unscripted content, The Traitors marks a significant milestone for Prime Video. We are thrilled to have Karan Johar host and commandeer the show. Who better than him to amp up the drama and entertainment.”

Shah Rukh Khan ribs Karan Johar about hosting chat shows: When are you going to make films?

Adding another feather to his hat, host Karan Johar said, “The Traitors is one of the most watched reality series, with its popularity growing all over the world as the audience laps up the riveting drama and entertainment. Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvelous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat.”

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV Creative Director Jasper Hoogendoorn in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.

ALSO READ:Karan Johar says film with “south superstar, massively loved actress, legacy debut actor” is ready

Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has proved its international appeal with over 25 adaptations and numerous returning seasons. Hit international adaptations of the format include the Emmy winning US version for NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock and BBC One’s BAFTA winning version in the UK, which drew in 8 million viewers for the season 2 finale. The US versions will return for a third season and UK version has been commissioned for a fourth season and celebrity version.

Published - September 17, 2024 02:54 pm IST

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.