Prime Video announces docuseries on singer AP Dhillon

August 02, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Prime Video has announced a docuseries on AP Dhillon, the Indo-Canadian singer and rapper. The show is Titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.

The show is set to delve deep into the journey of Dhillon and understand how the hit songs from his label Run-Up Records transformed him, and his label-mates Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon into global icons. Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four-part docuseries attempts to explore Dhillon’s early life before focusing on his rapid ascent in the music industry.

“His life, and his struggles have always been a mystery to his fans. Until now!”, Prime Video posted on social media. The unscripted Amazon Original series will premiere in India and 240 plus countries worldwide on August 18.