ADVERTISEMENT

‘Prima Facie’ brought to a halt on Broadway as Jodie Comer struggles to breathe New York air

June 08, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Jodie was helped off the stage 10 minutes into the matinee at Broadway’s Golden Theatre

The Hindu Bureau

Jodie Comer in character in ‘Prima Facie.’ | Photo Credit: AP

Jodie Comer who is in the running for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the Tonys for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie brought the Broadway performance to a halt on June 7 after she claimed that she could not breathe due to the worsening conditions of New York City’s air.

ALSO READ
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods

According to the entertainment website Indiewire Jodie was helped off the stage 10 minutes into the matinee show after she could not breathe, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. The play resumed with understudy Dani Arlington taking over for the actor.

Prima Facie is about a criminal defence barrister whose views about the legal system are challenged when she is sexually assaulted by a colleague, is in its final 25 days of performances. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US