‘Prima Facie’ brought to a halt on Broadway as Jodie Comer struggles to breathe New York air

June 08, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Jodie Comer who is in the running for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the Tonys for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie brought the Broadway performance to a halt on June 7 after she claimed that she could not breathe due to the worsening conditions of New York City’s air.

According to the entertainment website Indiewire Jodie was helped off the stage 10 minutes into the matinee show after she could not breathe, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. The play resumed with understudy Dani Arlington taking over for the actor.

Prima Facie is about a criminal defence barrister whose views about the legal system are challenged when she is sexually assaulted by a colleague, is in its final 25 days of performances.

