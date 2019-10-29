Movies

Preity Zinta, Vir Das to star in upcoming episode of ‘Fresh Off The Boat’

Vir Das and Preity Zinta could star in a spin-off of the show soon

Vir Das and Preity Zinta could star in a spin-off of the show soon   | Photo Credit: Twitter

more-in

This could could lead to a spinoff series starring the two Bollywood actors, tentatively titled ‘Magic Motor Inn’

Preity Zinta and Vir Das are set to guest star in an episode of ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat that is expected to serve as basis for a spin-off show.

The network has long been planning to develop a spin-off of the show, which follows the lives of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in 1990s.

It revolves around the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family comprising parents Louis and Jessica, their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis’s mother, Jenny.

According to Deadline, the upcoming episode, which will be shot next month, will centre around an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie.

Zinta will portray the girl’s mother Meena, while Das will essay the role of her father DC.

The introduction of the new characters is expected to lead up to the spin-off show, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn.

Rachna Fruchbom, who has frequently penned episodes of Fresh Off The Boat, is attached to write.

20th Century Fox Television will produce the spin-off.

Fruchbom will also serve as the executive producer on Magic Motor Inn, along with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

Fresh Off The Boat, currently in its sixth season, airs on ABC in the US.

Zinta is best known in Bollywood for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Koi... Mil Gaya, among others. Her last release back home was 2018’s Bhaiaji Superhit.

Das most recently featured in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
television
television personalities
Hindi cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2019 6:53:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/priety-zinta-vir-das-to-star-in-upcoming-episode-of-fresh-off-the-boat/article29822731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY