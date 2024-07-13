GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Presumed Innocent’ renewed for second season by Apple TV+

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led legal thriller created by veteran David E. Kelley will return for a second season, the streaming service has announced

Published - July 13, 2024 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An announcement promo for the renewal of ‘Presumed Innocent’

An announcement promo for the renewal of 'Presumed Innocent'

Apple TV+ has renewed its legal thriller series Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal for a second season. Sharing the development, the streaming service posted on Instagram, “New season. New case. Presumed Innocent has been renewed for season 2.”

‘Presumed Innocent’ series review: Jake Gyllenhaal makes TV debut in slick, soulless reimagining 

Created by David E. Kelley, Presumed Innocent follows the story of Rožat “Rusty” Sabich,  a famed prosecutor played by Gyllenhaal who is accused in the murder of a colleague and former lover. The series is adapted from Scott Turow’s 1987 bestseller of the same name. The novel was previously adapted for the screen as a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford and directed by Alan J. Pakula.

Column | The problem with David E. Kelley’s Presumed Innocent

The finale of the first season of the Presumed Innocent will stream on July 24. Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve are also featured in the cast.

