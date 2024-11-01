GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Presence’ trailer: Steven Soderbergh’s latest haunted house horror is shot from the ghost’s POV

The film’s ensemble includes Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday, Callina Liang, and Julia Fox, with a script by David Koepp, who previously collaborated with Soderbergh on ‘Kimi’

Published - November 01, 2024 11:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Presence’

A still from ‘Presence’ | Photo Credit: Neon

Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming horror film, Presence, promises a disturbing new twist on the haunted house genre, from the perspective of a ghost. In a trailer released by Neon, audiences get a preview of the story, which follows a family — led by Lucy Liu in the role of Rebekah — as they move into a new home and soon realize they’re not alone.

The ‘Longlegs’ hype: How Neon successfully sold the ‘scariest horror movie of 2024’

What sets Presence apart is its unique approach: the entire movie is filmed from the point of view of the spectral entity, letting viewers experience the unsettling atmosphere as if they themselves are the ghost moving through the house.

The film’s ensemble includes Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday, Callina Liang, and Julia Fox, with a script by David Koepp, who previously collaborated with Soderbergh on Kimi.

Set to premiere in theaters on January 24, 2025, Presence was acquired by Neon shortly after its successful Sundance debut.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:10 am IST

