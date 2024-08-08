ADVERTISEMENT

‘Presence’ teaser: Steven Soderbergh’s latest horror is shot from the perspective of a supernatural entity

Published - August 08, 2024 01:29 pm IST

The film tells the tale of a family moving into a seemingly ordinary suburban house, only to discover an unseen entity inhabits the home, observing and haunting the family’s every move

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ NEON

Neon has just unveiled the first teaser for Presence, the latest psychological thriller from acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh. The film, which garnered significant buzz at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is set for a January 17 release.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Longlegs’ movie review: Nicholas Cage’s ghoulish boogeyman crowns Osgood Perkins’ rancid fever dream

Presence tells the tale of a family moving into a seemingly ordinary suburban house, only to discover they are not alone. An unseen entity inhabits the home, observing and haunting the family’s every move. The story focuses particularly on Chloe, a teenage girl played by Callina Liang, who finds herself the center of the entity’s unsettling attention. This supernatural force, present even before the family’s arrival, begins to piece together its sinister plans, feeding off the family’s discomfort and secrets.

Neon aquires YouTube film critic Chris Stuckmann’s upcoming debut ‘Shelby Oaks’

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday, and West Mulholland. Screenwriter David Koepp, known for his work on Jurassic Park and Spider-Man, penned the script. The production team features Julie M. Anderson and Ken Meyer, who have helped bring Soderbergh’s eerie vision to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Soderbergh, a director with a diverse portfolio, has recently worked on Magic Mike’s Last Dance and Kimi, as well as the TV series Command Z and Full Circle. His upcoming projects include the spy thriller Black Bag, featuring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, which is also written by Koepp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Red Rooms’ trailer: Surreal French psychological thriller takes on deep web urban legend

Neon, the studio behind Presence, continues to build on its success with recent hits like Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, which has grossed over $79 million worldwide.

Upcoming releases from Neon include the horror thriller Cuckoo with Dan Stevens and Hunter Schafer, Chris Stuckmann’s directorial debut with found-footage horror Shelby Oaks, and the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, directed by Osgood Perkins.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US