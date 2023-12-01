HamberMenu
‘Premalu’ is the title of Naslen, Mamitha Baiju’s next with Girish AD; motion poster out

Produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran, under the banner Bhavana Studios, ‘Premalu’ is set to release in February, 2024

December 01, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated December 03, 2023 03:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Premalu’.

Poster of ‘Premalu’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier reported that Bhavana Studios, the production banner of Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaram, is bankrolling Thanneer Mathan Dinangal andSuper Sharanya maker Girish AD’s upcoming Malayalam movie starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju. Today, the makers announced the title of the film as Premalu with a motion poster.

The motion poster promises a fun romantic comedy with some soulful music from composer Vishnu Vijay, known for his work in Guppy, Ambili, and Thallumaala. Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, and Meenakshi Raveendran also star in the film.

Written by Girish and Kiran Josey, Premalu has cinematography by Ajmal Sabu and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese. The film is set to release in February 2024.

Girish, who made his debut with Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, last directed Super Sharanya, which starred both Mamitha and Naslen. Notably, Girish also has a film titled I Am Kadhalan coming up, which also features Naslen in the lead.

Bhavana Studios has produced films like Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Palthu Janwar, and this year’s Thankam.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

