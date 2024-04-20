ADVERTISEMENT

‘Premalu 2’ announced: Film starring hit pair Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju to release in 2025

April 20, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster romantic comedy will again be directed by Girish AD, and produced by Bhavana Studios

The Hindu Bureau

Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in ‘Premalu’. | Photo Credit: Bhavana Studios/YouTube

The makers of Premalu has announced a sequel to the hit Malayalam romantic comedy. Bhavana Studios, the production house behind the original, has said Premalu 2 will hit the screens in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Premalu’ movie review: Girish AD’s youthful drama is a winner with its fresh, humorous treatment of a run-of-the-mill story

The lead actors of the movie, Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, will return for the sequel. Girish AD, who helmed the original, will direct the second part as well. Actor Fahadh Faasil, writer-director Dileesh Pothan and writer Shyam Pushkaran will produce the film under the banner Bhavana Studios.

Premalu, released on February 9, went on to become a massive hit. The film was later released in Tamil and Telugu, and gained a bigger following. SS Karthikeya, who distributed the Telugu dubbed version in Andhra and Telangana, will present the Telugu version of the sequel as well.

ALSO READ:How Malayalam cinema is witnessing a dream run in Telugu

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film, a light-hearted romance powered by great music (Vishnu Vijay) and consistent humour, was co-written by Girish and Kiran Josy. Set in Hyderabad, the breezy romantic comedy also starred Shyam Mohan, Sangeet Pratap and Akhila Bhargavan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US