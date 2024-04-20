‘Premalu 2’ announced: Film starring hit pair Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju to release in 2025

April 20, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The makers of Premalu has announced a sequel to the hit Malayalam romantic comedy. Bhavana Studios, the production house behind the original, has said Premalu 2 will hit the screens in 2025.

The lead actors of the movie, Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, will return for the sequel. Girish AD, who helmed the original, will direct the second part as well. Actor Fahadh Faasil, writer-director Dileesh Pothan and writer Shyam Pushkaran will produce the film under the banner Bhavana Studios.

Premalu, released on February 9, went on to become a massive hit. The film was later released in Tamil and Telugu, and gained a bigger following. SS Karthikeya, who distributed the Telugu dubbed version in Andhra and Telangana, will present the Telugu version of the sequel as well.

The film, a light-hearted romance powered by great music (Vishnu Vijay) and consistent humour, was co-written by Girish and Kiran Josy. Set in Hyderabad, the breezy romantic comedy also starred Shyam Mohan, Sangeet Pratap and Akhila Bhargavan.

