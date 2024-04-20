GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Premalu 2’ announced: Film starring hit pair Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju to release in 2025

The sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster romantic comedy will again be directed by Girish AD, and produced by Bhavana Studios

April 20, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in ‘Premalu’.

Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in ‘Premalu’. | Photo Credit: Bhavana Studios/YouTube

The makers of Premalu has announced a sequel to the hit Malayalam romantic comedy. Bhavana Studios, the production house behind the original, has said Premalu 2 will hit the screens in 2025.

‘Premalu’ movie review: Girish AD’s youthful drama is a winner with its fresh, humorous treatment of a run-of-the-mill story

The lead actors of the movie, Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, will return for the sequel. Girish AD, who helmed the original, will direct the second part as well. Actor Fahadh Faasil, writer-director Dileesh Pothan and writer Shyam Pushkaran will produce the film under the banner Bhavana Studios.

Premalu, released on February 9, went on to become a massive hit. The film was later released in Tamil and Telugu, and gained a bigger following. SS Karthikeya, who distributed the Telugu dubbed version in Andhra and Telangana, will present the Telugu version of the sequel as well.

ALSO READ:How Malayalam cinema is witnessing a dream run in Telugu

The film, a light-hearted romance powered by great music (Vishnu Vijay) and consistent humour, was co-written by Girish and Kiran Josy. Set in Hyderabad, the breezy romantic comedy also starred Shyam Mohan, Sangeet Pratap and Akhila Bhargavan.

